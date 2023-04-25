The community at large is warmly invited to attend the spring 2023 EdenSong Regional Chorale Concert, under the leadership of beloved director, Analea Cook.
The Chorale is preparing a variety of music including sacred, folk and novelty pieces. The audience will also be treated to a touch of opera – an aria from Mozart’s The Magic Flute by guest soloist Curtis Cook – plus the sparkle of a flute and piano duet featuring accompanist Dr. Tammie Burger and flautist Gretchen Klanke. The concert will include something on the program sure to please everyone in the audience. It will be held at Trinity Church, located at 1099 West Pine Street in Heber Springs at 2 p.m. May 7, which is a change in venue.
Analea Tomlinson Cook has sung with EdenSong over the course of the years, but most recently she has served as EdenSong director for eight seasons. This, however, will be her final event with the group as she has made the decision to relocate. One would never guess, by her involvement in many, many activities or by her enthusiasm, that Analea will celebrate a milestone birthday in May, when she will turn 90 years old.
She has been involved in choral music since she was a teenager, when she helped start a choir in her local church in Tennessee. In college, she earned a degree in music with a focus on choral, vocal, and instrumental music and is herself an exceptional French Horn musician. Cook served as band and choir instructor at various schools during her career, mostly in the Little Rock area. For several years, she has also been very active in the Van Buren County Community Band. As the band director Dell Holt will attest, she has always been willing to help in his absence. Additionally, Analea has served as music director for Holiday Hills Methodist Church in Greers Ferry, and earlier for Peace Lutheran Church of Edgemont.
Throughout her career, she has forged many friendships and connections, and certainly has a host of lifelong relationships. It is also noteworthy to mention that several of her family members will be involved in the May 7 EdenSong performance. Her daughter, Connie Scherz, will be featured on piano; daughter, Cara Phillippe, will be singing with the Chorale; as will Analea’s brother, sister-in-law, son-in-law and grandchildren. This too attests to the fact that Analea’s is a musical lineage as indeed, her entire family is a musical one. Her enthusiasm and joy of making music is infectious and often the choir has been asked to do what she has always done: “Put your heart and soul into it.”
In the words of group founder, Sally Sedelow: “EdenSong is a volunteer, regional chorale with singers from Cleburne, Van Buren and White counties, and sometimes further away. Since 1991, people who like to sing have sought out EdenSong as a congenial group with an interest in singing somewhat demanding music. It’s quite an achievement for a singing group of this nature to survive, much less to thrive for over three decades.” She continued, “One of our missions has been to provide live performances of choral music not hitherto sung in this region. Over the years, under the directorship of, respectively, Connie Wilson, David Moore, Joe Santo, Nancy Foss, Bobbi BeBusk and Analea Cook, we have sung works by composers including Mozart, Brahms, Handel, Bach, Benjamin Britten, Randall Thompson and others. Also of course, we’ve sung many shorter compositions from a range covering sacred music including spirituals, folk music, Broadway, patriotic music, and more. Some of the shorter compositions are certainly familiar, but as a rule, the arrangements tend to be fresh and less familiar. We owe our deepest thanks also to the many fine musicians who have served as our accompanists and have performed with us throughout the years. We appreciate the support of the community, the audience members who come to hear us, and the many different churches and venues which have given us places to practice and perform, without which, we, of course, would not exist.”
While the group has enjoyed rehearsing and singing at Heber Springs First Baptist for several years, please notice that this concert will be at a different location: Trinity Church, 1099 West Pine Street in Heber Springs. This May 2023 concert will be a celebration of all that has transpired since the founding of ESRC in 1991, as well as a celebration of Analea Cook’s time spent as director and member of the group.
“Thank you, each and every one, for your ongoing support,” organizers said. “Any donations will be used to purchase music as needed and make sure we have quality leadership at the ‘helm.’”
ESRC Board President Pat Ferguson said: “EdenSong is solely funded by the generous donations of our audiences and singers. Our budget for each performance averages a total of $4000 for our director, accompanist, music, guest performers, printing, etc. EdenSong has been singing for the central Arkansas region for over 30 years and we would like to continue that musical heritage. Our board is working together to come up with new ways of thinking about performing in order to manage our costs. While we are doing that, we also need your financial help. Please help us make this happen. Your support is greatly appreciated to allow us to continue to provide choral music in Central Arkansas.”
