The career of Rickey Cooper came to and end as the 2021 school year drew to a close. Cooper finished his 31-year educational career. It was a career that spanned 31 years and four different schools. He spent the final 27 years of his career at Clinton High School where he found a home and built a family.
Cooper seemed destined to go into education following in the footsteps of his parents. His father Grover was a longtime educator, being both a successful coach and administrator, eventually rising to the rank of superintendent and his mother Euva worked as a school secretary. Cooper, who grew up in Hickory Ridge in Cross County in east Arkansas, lived an idyllic childhood noting “that he couldn’t have asked for better parents.” His school day began in the classroom but ended in the gym. When asked by their teacher to tell how each student was to get home each day, either by bus or by walking home, Cooper replied “he went to the gym.”
Cooper knew from early on that he wanted to be a coach and teacher. In fact, in the 1st grade when asked to write down what they wanted to be in life Cooper’s answer was to be a coach and teacher. Cooper stated, “growing up with a father who was a successful coach I saw the glamorous side of coaching the wins, the trips to the state tournament getting to stay overnight in hotels.” Cooper’s father, Grover Cooper, was a highly successful high school basketball coach. In the elder Cooper’s 11-year coaching career he reached the state championship game three times winning the 1956 Arkansas State Boys Championship with his Hickory Ridge team. Grover Cooper would later go into educational administration and eventually the Superintendent of the Cross County school district. Cooper commented on his father saying, “my dad was my hero I got my philosophy from him.”
Rickey Cooper attended school at Hickory Ridge until moving down the road to Cherry Valley and attending school at Cross County. At Cross County Cooper played both basketball and football thru the 8th grade until focusing solely on basketball. Cooper described his high school teams as good but not great but he stood out enough to be offered an opportunity to continue his basketball career at Philips County Community College in Helena. In his two years at the junior college the team qualified for post season play.
With his junior college degree in hand and his basketball playing days over Cooper headed to Arkansas State University in Jonesboro with hopes of finishing his teaching degree and starting a career in coaching but it would turn out to be a long and winding road. In Cooper’s own words he stated, “basically I did everything but study and flunked out.” Out of school and on his own now he worked in a variety of businesses over the next several years but the thoughts of coaching never left him as he recalled “to coach was always there.” Cooper reenrolled at ASU and admittedly more focused this time on what he wanted to do and his perseverance paid off as he finished his degree he had started years earlier. Cooper joked, “it was ironic 10 years later I made the Deans List.”
In 1990 shortly after graduation Cooper stopped by a local Jonesboro Taco Bell but this time deciding to eat inside instead of his customary trip thru the drive thru. This decision would prove to be a fortuitous twist of fate as he ran into to some old friends who told him about a job opening at Batesville. This would not be the last time that a happen chance meeting would have an impact on his career. Cooper ended up getting that job and began his career as an assistant basketball and football coach. The year would prove to be enjoyable as he gained valuable experience working under what he described as “good experienced coaches.”
Looking to become a head coach Cooper left Batesville after one year to become the head boys basketball coach and assistant football coach at Harrisburg High School in eastern Arkansas. It was another positive experience for Cooper his basketball team had a good season but the Hornets football team won a co-conference championship that year. Looking back on that football season the lifelong basketball coach said, “I really enjoyed coaching football.”
In 1992 Cooper moved again this time to north-central Arkansas and Viola High School. Viola a tradition rich small school power in both basketball and baseball seemed like a good fit for a basketball coach on the rise. His Longhorn basketball team had a good season but his baseball team went all the way to the state championship game finishing second in the state. Even with the success of the baseball team Cooper admitted overall Viola had not been as enjoyable as his previous two coaching stops. Once again, a chance meeting would change both Coopers career path and life.
The 1992-1993 season for Cooper and Viola came to an end in the district tournament. Cooper admitted he was ready to head back to Viola after the loss but was persuaded by his team to stay and watch the next game. The decision to stay and watch one more game would turn out to be seminal event in both his career and his life. An old acquaintance of his Mike Maxwell, who was officiating the tournament, came up and sat by Cooper. Maxwell who was Athletic Director and head football coach at Clinton at the time told Cooper about an opening the district had for a head girls basketball coach. The idea to coach girls basketball was intriguing to him in fact several of his coaching friends had told him over the years that coaching girls basketball might be a good fit for him. Cooper decided to apply for the job and was one of the candidates selected to be interviewed by Gary Cunningham, boys coach at the time and Maxwell.
Cooper’s first trip to Clinton and Van Buren County was an eye opener one that made him doubt his decision to apply for the job. Cooper who was born and raised in the flat lands of east Arkansas made the drive from Viola to Clinton via the mountainous and curvy roads thru Mountain View and Shirley. Stopping for a break at a store in Shirley before driving the final 10 miles to Clinton Cooper candidly remembers thinking to himself “I don’t want to live in these hills.”
Fortunate for both Cooper and Clinton he followed thru on the interview and a few weeks later was offered the job and he accepted. “I liked the school, loved Clinton, and i now call it my home,” he said. The decision to take the Clinton job and move to girls basketball would prove to be a great decision for Cooper as success lay ahead for both.
The Clinton girls basketball program was admittedly not in great shape when Cooper took over, “we had to start from scratch but I was determined to build a program no matter how long it took,” but he saw potential in a program that had been successful in the past including winning a state championship in 1983. The first year brought Cooper hope as he stated, “there were four good seniors who bought in to what I wanted to do and a very talented 7th grade class.” The first three seasons brought growing pains with the Yellowjackets winning 7, 4, and 9 games respectively but 1998 would prove to be the breakthrough year for Cooper and Clinton. The 1998 Jackets would qualify for the regional tournament for the first time in years and began a streak of six straight seasons (1998-2003) to reach the regional tournament. The following season saw even greater success as the Yellowjackets won a conference championship as well as making their first appearance in the state tournament since that 1983 state championship.
A second wave of talented lady Yellowjackets came thru the program in the mid 2000s. From 2007 to 2011 this group would win 122 games while losing only 22 averaging an impressive 22 wins a year. In their junior high career Cooper would lead them to a 61-5 record, including a 43 game winning streak, and three conference championships.
Coopers final season as basketball coach was the 2014-2015 season. Cooper from his first season in 1993 until his final game in 2015 built Clinton’s basketball program into a consistent winner. In 22 seasons Cooper led the Lady Yellowjackets to six state tournament appearances, 14 regional tournaments, and eight conference championships.
Beginning in 2015 Cooper was named co-athletic director as well as continuing his duties as the head coach of the boys and girls golf teams. Cooper spent 19 years as head golf coach and in his own words, “enjoyed coaching golf.” The Yellowjackets under Coopers leadership won five conference golf championships and in 2014 he coached the Arkansas individual state champion golfer Ty Johnson.
A new and exciting challenge presented itself to Cooper in 2018 in the form of coaching but in a sport he knew little about. Clinton was in search of new coach to lead its volleyball program but was unsure in what direction to go. Current Clinton school board member D. L. Webb and Junior High School Principal met with Cooper to guage his interest on becoming the head volleyball coach. Cooper’s initial answer was no having never having any experience with the sport. Cooper later reconsidered saying, “I missed coaching and the competition of sports.” He accepted the job with one cavat if he didn’t like it after one year he could quit. Cooper admitted, “I knew absolutely nothing about volleyball but I studied the game harder than anything I had in school attending clinics and watching videos.”
Coopers hard work paid off as the Yellowjackets won 17 games, an 11 game improvement over the previous season, and earned a trip to the state tournament. The following season brought 18 wins and another trip to the state tournament. In Coopers three seasons as the head volleyball coach the Lady Jackets would qualify for the state tournament twice and just as important he put the program on a solid footing. Cooper summed up his experience as volleyball coach by saying, “I enjoyed it I loved the kids and I liked the sport.”
Cooper not only built a career at Clinton but he also built a family. Coach would meet his wife Tammi after moving to Clinton on a date set up by one of his players Brook Eoff Keith. Tammi and Coach have two children, both were Yellowjacket athletes, Dalton and Haley along with four grandchildren who are coaches pride and joy.
Cooper practices a daily exercise regimen and has lost 90 lbs. and as he said, “I feel as good as I have in years.” In retirement he enjoys doing yard work and not having to watch the clock or worry about deadlines. One of the focuses of his retirement will be spending time with his grandkids who call him “Bop-Bop.” With four grandkids their will definitely be more coaching in Coopers future.
Looking back on Coopers legacy at Clinton it cant be stressed enough how he took two different programs, basketball and volleyball, that were on hard times and built them in to winning programs leaving them better than he found then. Coopers legacy most certainly is felt thru his family but it will also live on thru the generations of students he has taught and coached. Generations of Clinton students have been influenced over the years by the likes of Sid Walker, C. G. Cowsert, and Jim Tumlison among others and there is no doubt Ricky Cooper will take his place among those great Clinton teachers who will be remembered by their students. In Coach Coopers final athletic banquet High School Principal Tim Smith summed up Coopers influence best when he said, “somebody asked me about Coach Cooper and Volleyball and I said I don’t know anything about volleyball but I know those girls love him.”
