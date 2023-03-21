On Monday evening, Carol Corning talked with the community at the Van Buren County Library to discuss her works in a series titled “Momma’s Kitchen.” Each work was inspired by things that took place in her family’s kitchen besides eating.
The exhibit will be up until the end of March.
Corning is a retired art teacher from Clinton. She was born in Clinton in 1955, and her works are about rural life during her childhood.
She is also proud to be a member the last generation of outhouses. Carol was one of eight children and grew up in Van Buren County.
Works are for sale with 40 percent of the proceeds going to the Van Buren County Library.
