COVID-19 infections continue to climb rapidly in the county, up from 367 cases on Jan. 17 to 400 cases Jan. 24. On Jan. 3, the county had 83 active cases of the virus.
The county’s prior highest-ever number of active COVID-19 cases was 109 on Dec. 9, 2020.
The county death rate for the disease remains at 46, the same number as last week. County vaccination rates remain unchanged at 42.2 percent of the population having received both doses. This is in comparison to a 54 percent two-dose vaccination rate for the state, compared to 53.7 percent a week ago.
For the week of Jan. 24, 83.4 percent of hospital admissions for COVID-19 are for those unvaccinated.
Arkansas’ active case rate has broken the 100,000 number, now at 100,797 cases after two record-setting days of active cases in the state last week. One consideration, is that reported cases of the disease are expected to drop off as at-home testing kits become more widely used by those who will not report infection to state agencies.
Ozark Health reports an increase of activity again for this week due to COVID-19 infections in the county, with additional activity due to influenza.
From Ozark Health CEO David Deaton: “Our COVID-related Emergency Department visits remain high. Overall inpatient census is up, with COVID-related hospital admissions rising sharply. We continue to administer a significant number of Monoclonal Antibody treatments. As Influenza cases continue to rise, we encourage everyone to follow universal infection control precautions and stay home if you are sick, wash hands frequently and consider getting vaccinated for influenza and COVID, if not already vaccinated. Eating a healthy diet, exercising and getting adequate sleep helps in our body’s ability to fight off and/or recover from illness.”
