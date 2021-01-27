Effective this week as of Jan. 25, COVID-19 numbers in Van Buren County show a continued dropping. Health experts have predicted a drop-off in new infection numbers after a post holiday-season spike.
Van Buren County is currently at 5.96 infections per 1,000, down from last week’s 6.71 and the previous week’s 7.62, both per 1,000. This remains well ahead of November’s 3.2 infections per 1,000.
Van Buren County is on the southwest edge of the North Central District, per the state board of health. That region shows a similar decline, currently at 4.18 infections per 1,000, down from last week’s 6.86, both showing a rapid receding from the 8.61 infections per 1,000 of three weeks ago.
North Central is currently the lowest infection-per-1,000 region in the state. The current highest of the seven districts is Arkansas Valley, to the west, with 7.52 infections per 1,000.
Van Buren County is the highest in the region, with other districts at less than 5 infections per 1,000. To the south, however, once outside the North Central District, numbers climb, with Conway County at 8.78 and Faulkner County at 7.10.
As of Monday, the county has 99 active cases, down from last week’s 118 and lower still than the previous week’s 126 cases. Deaths due to COVID-19 continue to climb, now 12 in the county.
Concerns continue for a more transmittable variant of the virus, in turn leading to the practice of “double masking,” wearing a disposable paper mask beneath the what has become more typical cloth mask. This configuration is suggested to provide N-95 -like protection for the wearer.
Due to this more viral strain, concerns remain for infections to continue, and possibly increase, in weeks to come.
January remains a record-setting month for cases in the state, with Jan. 1 with a record-setting single-day 4,304 cases.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson and Arkansas Department of Health head Jose Romero continue to emphasize the importance of masks, hand washing and maintaing social distance in combating the spread of the disease.
Updates may be found at healthy.arkansas.gov, ACHI.net/covid19 and the independent arkansas covid.com web sites.
