HEBER SPRINGS — U.S. Army Corps of Engineers officials ask property owners living near Greers Ferry Lake to avoid unauthorized work on public property. They also want lake users and landowners adjacent to the lake to know that tying up boats along the shoreline and operating vehicles off authorized roadways on public property is prohibited.
It is imperative that adjacent landowners learn where the government property line is and avoid unauthorized activities on government land. Only certain alterations can be authorized on public property, these must be approved in writing before work can begin. Violators are subject to a range of penalties under the law for unauthorized activities.
Boat owners are reminded to remove their boats from the shoreline. Boats left unattended on the shoreline could break loose from their moorings during storms and become floating hazards, while others could become stranded on the shoreline as lake levels fall. Vessels left on the lake must be moored at either a commercial marina or a private dock when not in use. Otherwise, they must be removed from the lake and stored on private property, not on public land.
The Corps will patrol the lake to identify boats not in compliance. Boats remaining on the lake in violation of these rules may be impounded, with the owner subject to citation. The Corps will also remove unauthorized buoys anchored in the lake.
Regulations prohibit the operation of vehicles off authorized roadways on project land. This applies to all vehicles, including four-wheel-drive, off road, and all-terrain vehicles. Driving off road destroys public property and degrades the shoreline. If caught, violators could be required to appear before a U.S. magistrate in federal court.
If you see someone operating a vehicle off authorized roadways on public property, please notify the Corps at 501-362-2416. Try to obtain a license number or vehicle description, but do not try to apprehend or confront the individual. The government will prosecute these acts to the fullest extent of the law.
For more information concerning the use of government property, call the Greers Ferry Project Office at 501-362-2416 or stop by the office located near the dam on Highway 25, three miles north of Heber Springs between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Recreation information can be found on the Internet at www.swl.usace.army.mil.
