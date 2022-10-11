Domestic Incorporations
Wilda’s Transport, LLC, 845 Old Choctaw Road, Clinton 72031 was incorporated on Sept. 26 by Wilda Head.
Dhw Trucking LLC, 3772 Round Spring Road, Clinton 72031 was incorporated on Sept. 27 by Daryl Isaac.
Kk’s Second Time Around LLC, 2107 Highway 65 N, Clinton 72031 was incorporated on Sept. 28 by Kathleen Krahn.
No bankruptcies this week.
