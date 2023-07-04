Corrine Kay (Biehl) Weatherly, 79, of Clinton, Arkansas, passed away June 24, 2023.
Corrine was born July 14, 1943, in Lexington, Nebraska, to the late George and Eileen (Batie) Biehl. She graduated from Lexington High School in 1961 and furthered her education at Kearney State College. She married Dean Weatherly on Oct. 25, 1963.
Corrine was a lifelong seamstress designing and making countless formals, pageant and wedding gowns, theatrical and dance costumes. She said, “I had a needle in my hand by the time I was 2. By the age of 7, I could sew by myself.”
Corrine became active in 4-H as a child and participated in many aspects of the fair. Over her lifetime involvement, Corrine was a national award winner with livestock and showmanship as a youth. After leaving Nebraska and relocating to the Clinton, Arkansas area in 1976, Corrine became active with Van Buren County Fair. She served on the board from 1979 to 2023, and as Fair Manager 1984-2023. She was inducted into the Arkansas State Fair Hall of Fame in 2014. In 2017 Corrine was crowned Sr. Mrs. Arkansas State Fair Queen. She said, “I love the fair industry. It’s my life and what I enjoy most.”
Corrine was very active throughout the community and touched many lives. In 2021, Corrine was honored with “Van Buren County Woman of the Year.”
Corrine is survived by her husband; and their children, Terri Weatherly, Karena (Kenny) DeYoung, Daniel (Shawna) Weatherly, Denise (Chris) Weatherly-Green; 11 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; her siblings, Dale (Judy) Biehl, Dave (CIndy) Biehl, Carol (Jim Sandau).
A Celebration of Life will be held on her 80th birthday, Friday, July 14, from 2-4 p.m. at the Van Buren County FairGrounds in the Graham-Weatherly Building.
Memorials in her honor may be given to Van Buren County Fair or Clinton United Methodist Church.
To express condolences online please visit www. rollerfuneralhomes.com/ clinton.
