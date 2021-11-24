CLINTON — Clinton City Council, at its regular monthly meeting Nov. 16 did not act on its previous month’s proposal to remove mobile homes from the city’s R2 zone. It also passed millage for 2022 – unchanged from 2021 – and approved Christmas bonuses for its employees.
The zoning ordinance ended on procedural grounds when no council member proposed to be brought forth for its second reading.
An ordinance typically requires three readings for passage, one at each council meeting. Hence the ordinance having been read and passed in October, needed to be brought forward in November for its next reading and, if it passed, brought forward again for its final reading and vote in December.
As presented last month, the ordinance would prevent any new mobile homes being moved into the city’s R2 zone, essentially the residential area bracketing Highway 65. It was presented by city zoning head Tim Clark.
No court member would vote to bring the ordinance forward for its second reading, essentially killing it.
The council did pass Christmas bonuses for its employees, $150 for full time and $75 for part-time.
The council also passed its millage ordinance for 2022, keeping the 2.9 mil in place.
Councilman Jeff Pistole spoke to lower the millage .5, but after some debate was unable to have a lower rate pass. Pistole had begun earlier in the year to lower the city’s property tax to reflect the increased revenue from alcohol sales.
The council gave a second reading to an ordinance removing a sales tax revenue for sewer expansion. The ordinance which put the revenue provision in place was originally passed in 2005.
The meeting closed with announcements, including Mayor Richard McCormac’s that if anyone wanted to help the city putting up Christmas lights, to contact City Hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.