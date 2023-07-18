Farm Bureau

Pictured are Mickey Parish, VBC Farm Bureau Insurance Agency Manager; Terry Rushing, President VBC Farm Bureau Federation; Randy Ward, President VBC Cattlemen Association; and Melanie Fosko, CSR VBC Farm Bureau.

As the July monthly sponsor for the Cattlemen’s Assoc, Van Buren County Farm Bureau’s guest speaker was Phillip Powell – the Legislative Liaison for Local Affairs for Arkansas Farm Bureau.

He discussed pertinent legislation updates for the Arkansas agricultural community.

