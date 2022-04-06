Initial preparations for renewing the county ambulance franchise contract were made at a meeting of the Van Buren County Ambulance Oversight Committee at its March 29 meeting. The meeting’s only agenda item was “Open discussion concerning the contract which will renew this year.”
A public comment was also heard.
The county signs a five-year franchise agreement with an ambulance service provider, most recently with Jonesboro-based Medic One Ambulance. That agreement is due to expire in December. That franchise agreement allows the service to charge for its services within the county limits. Ambulance service providers bid on a given county contract, the bid reflecting the county requirements, put forth in the county’s request for bid.
Requirements generally refer to a service provider’s ambulance type, number of ambulances and staffing. Ambulance types are classified as Advanced Life Support (ALS) or Basic Life Support (BLS). An ALS ambulance has the equipment on board and is staffed with a paramedic who is able to provide a higher level of care for the patient being transported, such as administering prescribed medicine.
The Ambulance Oversight Committee is made up of mayors of county cities, appointed quorum court members, and representatives of county health care – including the hospital – and emergency services. The five-year ambulance contract is signed by the county judge and city mayors and provides for two ALS ambulances staffed 24x7 with a two-minute response time for at least 90 percent of its call-outs. A third BLS ambulance, per the contract, is staffed 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and is available for on-call use after hours.
Ambulances are dispatched by Van Buren County 911.
The committee is chaired by Justice Brian Tatum, who opened the meeting by reminding committee members that the contract “was close to five years” and preparations for ambulance service going forward would need to be established.
Early in the meeting members heard a public comment from a Scotland man who spoke about, after waiting for four hours, taking his father from the hospital to Little Rock in his own car, rather than continuing to wait for an ambulance.
This had happened once before, earlier, when a grandchild had an injury and rather than wait was taken to Little Rock in his car rather than wait for an ambulance.
Post-meeting committee member Dr. Keith Coward said one of the problem which comes up in circumstances like this is the wait for an opening in the hospital on the other end of the request. Because of this a patient may be ready to go, an ambulance may be standing by, but no clearance to transport the patient is given because of access to the receiving hospital.
The speakers point led to a number of considerations in service, including Chief 911 Dispatcher Judy Wells pointing out that the county had no ambulances 16 times in February, the most recent month for which she had statistics.
County Judge Dale James asked rhetorically “How many times were we [the county] one wreck away from a disaster?” due to ambulances being out-of-county.
Tatum did confirm the county had support agreements with ambulance services in adjoining counties, called “backfill” agreements.
Members also reviewed possible peak-use needs, including ambulances on hand for the annual Chuckwagon Races, which brings thousands to the county in a rough and tumble sport, and the expected surge of enthusiasts for the April 2024 eclipse, which will pass directly over the county.
Members indicated, informally, that these concerns would lead to a bid request for additional ambulances in the county than what is currently provided as well as peak-use provisions.
A wrinkle in Van Buren County ambulance service during this contract term was the suspension of Fairfield Bay Ambulance. The service was suspended in May 2021 by the city’s mayor’s office and ultimately shut-down in August when its volunteer cadre staged a walkout. Since then charges have been filed against the then-Captain of the service. A legislative audit found nearly $20,000 of credit card misuse.
As the service was suspended, Medic One was able to base an additional ambulance to serve the city.
Fairfield Bay Mayor and committee member Linda Duncan told the committee that the city expected to have its ambulance service re-certified within 30 days and was “hoping” for a return to the two-ambulance (both BLS) 24-7 service. Currently first responders in the city were responding on all calls, she told the group.
Dunan also asked the committee for advice, as her office was considering applying for a grant which would allow the city to hire and train three paramedics, in turn permitting the soon-to-be recommissioned service to provide ALS service. The grant had a graduated term over five years, meaning the city would be required to pay more of the grant-provided payroll each year the five-year term, with the city ultimately being responsible for 100 percent of the paramedic payroll, estimated at $350,000.
The problem was that the city would have to charge for its services, putting it in conflict with any contracted provider. This led to a discussion with the board and county attorney Chad Brown as to how a contract could be worded which would have one less ambulance in the contract if Fairfield Bay became a for-fee ALS provider.
Not outright opposition to the plan was voiced, but such a contract “Could have a chilling effect on who wants to bid,” Brown said.
The committee adjourned after planning its next meeting 6 p.m. April 26 at the county annex.
