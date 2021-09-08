CLINTON — Mark your calendars for what will be a big day.
On April 8, 2024, an eclipse, a total solar eclipse, will sweep across North America. Its importance is due to its path, which will take it directly over Van Buren County, directly over Clinton, on that once-in-a-lifetime day. The eclipse will begin at 12:30 p.m., with the total alignment to take place shortly afterward.
A total solar eclipse is when the moon’s orbit is such that it centers directly over the sun. The most recent eclipse, in 2017, could be seen in the area (providing proper eye protection was used) but was not directly over the county, instead centering on Carbondale, Illinois. This one, in 2024, will be directly overhead.
Van Buren County Judge Dale James said plans are already underway for the county to support the expected surge of eclipse fans expected to be on hand. The plan is for people in town for the Monday event to come early and enjoy the area.
“We want to grab those people for the whole weekend,” James said. “There’s no reason this couldn’t be double or triple the Chuckwagon Race crowd.”
James said discussions with the county fair board has that group as part of the planning, as is Dan Eoff of Bar of Ranch, already accustomed to hosting visitors. The ranch, James said, provides a perfect place to watch the eclipse away from light interference.
Fairfield Bay has begun planning as well.
“There’s so many opportunities for anyone,” James said.
While not yet in place, a committee will be formed to coordinate events and activities this fall. A “large web presence” will be part of the package, James said, with “lots of events to draw lots of people.”
