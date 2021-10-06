“This year’s not going to be as dreaded,” Chairman Brian Tatum began the county Quorum Court’s Budget Committee Tuesday night, Sept. 28.
He was referring to the numbers. In previous years Van Buren County often faced cut-backs as the court prepared the budget for the following year. For 2022 this does not appear to be the case.
Van Buren County Judge Dale James circulated figures prior to the meeting which showed at the same date the previous year the county’s General Fund, where most money for county operations is maintained, held $208,461.76. This year the same fund held $1,095,596.91, a significantly higher amount.
James attributed the increase to county officials and “a lot of work,” as expenses were managed carefully, coupled with hiring decisions not being automatic, but only after determining if a person leaving a position truly needed to be replaced.
The positive numbers continued, with justices hearing the county’s General Reserve Fund held $1,316,202.37 compared to the previous year’s $287,339.12. (James, in his presentation to the committee, pointed out that $1 million of that money currently held was already set aside for the Library Subsidy.)
On top of this was Coronavirus Relief Fund revenue (which James called “Trump money”) to the county of $753,395.89. Since the Quorum Court determined not to spend that money for 18 months after receiving it, the county was able to earmark it as it saw fit in the budget planning process.
In addition, the county had received $1,609,763.95 in American Rescue Plan money, with a second payment of the same amount due next year. The difference here is the ARP funds must be spent, by federal law, on “COVID related” expenses. Although one example used here was the expense of a new heating and air unit for the courthouse.
James told the committee the ARP budget would not be required by year-end, unlike the county budget. Also telling justices “You can do a lot with $3.6 million.”
Adding to this was the good news of what was classified as late payment by Southwest Energy of its assessment fees. The county had begun legal back and forth in 2018 on this matter, with payment ultimately received in 2020 by Flywheel Energy, which had bought Southwest. Due to the delay, James told justices, “We [the county] get to claim a lot of lost revenue.”
The loss allows the county to mark down $1.1 million in lost revenue for the next three years, justices were told.
Jame’s overview led to a discussion as to what to do with the additional money. Tatum pointed out some immediate needs, such as the roof at the County Annex, as well as what he called “Hazard Pay” for sheriff’s department members who had to deal with the public face-to-face during the COVID-19 health emergency.
The latter would be funded by the ARP funds, being one of its intended uses, as it taking place in other counties.
The courthouse HVAC was brought up a second time.
James also pointed out forthcoming changes expected in 911 service.
State law had been updated, providing additional fees for 911 operations, James said, but at the same time expectations were that few dispatch centers would be needed in the state. This included situations where a given dispatch center would be able to provide for more than one county. The example used was a Van Buren Center also serving Searcy County.
The changes, which have an immediate implication of Van Buren County moving from two to a single center, would require further upgrades to 911 in order to meet emerging standards. Currently the state has 127 dispatch centers, called a “Public Safety Answering Point” or “PSAP,” with plans to move down to 77 total. This number is expected to go lower as the state continues to refine its PSAP system.
If, as part of the budget process, the committee determines to commit money to the Van Buren County PSAP it could lead to that center serving more than just a single county. Justices were told a CAD system would be needed for the county PSAP to meet forthcoming standards.
Motivation to do this would be revenue.
“The counties that get their [PSAP] updates in place …. These will be the counties which get the jobs,” James told the court.
Justices were obviously pleased with the scope of what was presented, which James called a “Once in a lifetime opportunity” as ARP funds and the county’s budget health were presented.
Justice Mary Philips: “This is really exciting, we don’t have to say ‘Suck it in’ [to department heads].”
Justice Dell Holt, like Philips a long-time budget committee member, echoed Philips sentiment, also stating “We [the committee] have to be really efficient on this.”
The meeting concluded as to how department heads could submit what Holt called a “dream list” of projects (courthouse HVAC was again mentioned) in parallel with 2022 budgets. Review of budgets will begin at the committee’s Oct. 19 meeting.
