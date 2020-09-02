CLINTON — Van Buren County Election Commission is currently recruiting poll workers for the upcoming election.
Van Buren County Election Commission member Phillip Ellis stated the requirements are at least 18 years old and a registered voter in the county. Poll workers will need to be able to read and write English and will attend a live training session. Computer know-how is a great benefit.
Use the website www.workelections.com to register interest and learn more about being a poll worker. Additional information may be found at the State Board of Election Commissioners website www.sos.arkansas.gov/sbec.
Ellis stated he would be reaching out to those who worked in the voting centers from elections earlier in the year, but encourages poll workers who worked precincts in past elections to consider working the forthcoming election.
Questions or considerations may be sent to Ellis, pwellis1960@gmail.com or Van Buren County Clerk Pam Bradford at vbcoclerk@artelco.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.