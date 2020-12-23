CLINTON — In a relatively low-key event, the Van Buren County Quorum Court passed the county’s 2021 budget at its regular meeting Dec. 17.
The budget was based upon $5,049,939.34 for 2021, coupled with $1,210,000 in carry-over from 2020. By state law, counties may not budget in excess of 90 percent of anticipated revenue, leaving the county with $5,996.445.41 for budgeting, once the transfers from the General Reserve Fund and the Recorders Cost fund, $250,000 and $112,500 respectively, were factored in. The county budget’s final figure was $5,907.524.69 for its General Fund.
County roads funding is anticipated at $2,614,050 for 2021, also based upon 90 percent of projected revenues. It’s budget is currently at $2,599,089.62 for the coming year.
Two points of the budget were the elimination of county Office of Emergency Management (OEM) which received zero funding in the 2021 budget.
Budget Committee Chair Brian Tatum said the cut to OEM was essential in making the 2021 budget while keeping within the 90 percent rule. Tatum said he had discussed the change with area fire chiefs, who agreed to act as coordinators and otherwise assume the OEM role should circumstance, such as a tornado, call for it.
The budget also includes a 50 cent per hour cost-of-living allowance for county employees. This was a goal, Tatum said, in this year’s budget making process.
Van Buren County Judge Dale James stated during the meeting that the county was in “... better financial shape than in some years.” He also thanked the justices for the provision of a new HVAC unit for the County Annex, approved at an earlier meeting, followed by announcing of office moves within the Annex, including Veterans Services now having a larger space with better access. Larger space for the county literacy program had also been arranged, James said.
Floor work in the Annex would be done once the HVAC installation was complete. This would be done by county inmates, James said, adding that all work and improvements in the tacitly were done with the only increase in the Annex budget being the HVAC system itself.
James then summed up the announcement by declaring the county library would be paid off, and new small businesses would be announced “soon.”
James complimented the county elected officials and court justices, acknowledging that 2020 was a difficult year to govern.
“You have led the community in a manner where we have not just survived but thrived,” James said. “When the going got tough you got tougher.”
County roads
The county has opened a new quarry in the south in order to provide an in-closer source for work in that part of the county. It is the old KT Quarry, which had been used for gas pad support. Finish material will continue to be sourced from the Formosa Quarry due to it being a higher quality material.
Grants are being aquired for additional road projects in 2021, James said.
CARES Act funds
The court passed a late-addition ordinance to appropriate $35,000 in CARES Act funding. The money will be apportioned:
$20,000 to meal service (Meals on Wheels)
$5,000 to the county fair, to help compensate for the loss of there not being a fair this year due to the pandemic.
$5,000 to Ozark Opportunities
$5,000 to the Van Buren County Food Bank
In other court matters:
$100,000 was appropriated into the Fire Department / Rescue Squad Sales Tax fund, per the tax passed by election earlier in the year.
$32,000 was appropriated to the Solid Waste Fund, reflecting the “good year” the Solid Waste department was having, James said.
Van Buren County Sheriff Lucas Emberton said the recent Shop-with-a-Cop had been a success. Due to public health restrictions the event was a drive-past event, but gifts were presented, he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.