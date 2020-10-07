Per the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement, effective Monday, Nov. 5, Van Buren County shows a statistical and continuing lowering of cases compared to one week ago, itself part of a developing downward trend. Currently the infection rate per 10,000 people is less than one per 10,000 at .48. In the North Central Arkansas survey district, the current rate is 2.10 per 10,000.
A week prior Van Buren County was .60 and North Central was 2.00, both per 10,000, showing a continuing regional rise despite a lowering in the county.
Using just Clinton as a survey area also shows a lowering, with currently 0-9 infections per 10,000, same as last week. Shirley remains consistent at 0-9 infections per 10,000, as does Fairfield Bay and Damascus, the latter after an Aug. 31 peak of 10-19 infections per 10,000.
The Clinton School District follows this same trend, of staying down at 0-9 per at Monday’s measure. The Shirley School District shows 0-9 cases per 10,000, also the lowest measurement scale.
Van Buren County, per the Department of Health, has seven active cases out of a cumulative total of 178, with 168 recoveries and three deaths due to COVID-19. Deaths remained stable in the past week. This is down from 10 cases last week against 161 recoveries.
Arkansas has 87,013 cases, up from 81,242 cases a week ago. To date 78,358 recoveries are shown, up from 72,602 the week prior. Last week marked a record-setting 5,570 new COVID-19 cases in the state.
Updates may be found at healthy.arkansas.gov and ACHI.net/covid19
