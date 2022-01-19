Active cases of COVID-19 in Van Buren County continue to climb rapidly, per Arkansas Department of Health tracking. As of Jan. 17, the county has 367 active cases, this is up from 163 cases Jan. 10, in turn up from 83 active cases Jan. 3.
Death rate due to COVID-19 is now at 46 for the county, up one from last week.
County vaccination rates are climbing slightly, now at 42.2 percent of the county vaccinated up from 41.9 at the start of the month. Arkansas is currently at a 53.7 percent vaccination rate. ADH shows that 84.7 percent of COVID-19 hospital admissions are for those not fully vaccinated.
Arkansas continues to see climbing numbers as well, moving from 37,000 plus active cases Jan. 3 to over 96,000 active cases Jan. 15, per ADH figures. This no doubt represents the impact of the Omicron variant of the disease, which has proven to be more transmissible.
Throughout the pandemic the state has had 681,176 active cases, with 575,152 recoveries.
Ozark Health reports an increase in activity, both due to COVID-19 and influenza.
Ozark Health CEO David Deaton stated: “Over the past week our COVID testing positivity rate increased sharply to 31 percent, up from 21 percent. The number of COVID-related Emergency Department visits almost doubled; while COVID-related hospital admissions fell. Our inpatient capacity remains good. We administered twice the number of Monoclonal antibody treatments last week compared to the prior week. Our primary concern continues to be supply availability.”
“This round of COVID (Omicron) does appear to be more infectious, but less lethal than previous versions. We are beginning to see more influenza than at this same time last year, so we encourage everyone to follow universal infection control practices, such as staying home if you are sick, washing hands, not coughing or sneezing on each other, and consider getting vaccinated for influenza and COVID, if not already vaccinated.”
