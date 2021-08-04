CLINTON — Growing county numbers indicate the COVID-19 pandemic not only remains in the county, but is regaining as the virus’s Delta variant moves through the population. The county is showing a higher level of activity, infections not in the least, compared to the state.
As of Aug. 1, the state’s active case total was 19,738. The last time the state had this level was in mid-January, as cases were decreasing after the late-December infection peak of 27,882 cases early in that month.
Van Buren County for Aug. 1 has 94 active cases, a number it has not seen since early February. Striking is the increasing death rate, up two to 28 as of Aug. 1, from July 28’s 26 number. The death rate had remained relatively flat since March, with 21 deaths as of March 7.
Ozark Health CEO David Deaton stated the hospital is showing an increase in activity.
“During the last week of July, COVID-19 related cases accounted for 20 percent of Ozark Health’s emergency department visits and 25 percent of hospital admissions (both are increases over the prior week). Hospital census has reached a 6-month high. The rate of monoclonal antibody treatments has also risen. COVID-19 testing volume has leveled some and the positivity rate has fallen to 12 percent. So far Ozark Health staffing is holding steady; however, many hospitals throughout the state are struggling with staffing amid infections and quarantine among staff. Our people continue to perform at a very high level,” Deaton stated.
The state Department of Health shows the county at a 33.8 percent vaccination rate, which is below the state’s 40 percent rate, itself one of the lower rates in the country.
Institutions, including the health department and Centers for Disease Control, continue to call for vaccination. Public figures, including Gov. Asa Hutchinson, have repeatedly called out for vaccination, with Hutchinson holding public forums in the state to support same.
Statistics from Arkansas Department of Health, Arkansas Center for Health Improvement and Arkansascovid.com
