The once-dropping COVID-19 case numbers in Van Buren County have, again, begun to rise, while the death rate attributed to COVID-19 continues its climb. The hospital reports a shift in its own COVID-19 stats, as emergency visits due to the disease have slowed, while hospital admissions rise.
A low-point for active cases in the county was Oct. 8, 2020, with 6 cases, with a peak of 163 cases Dec. 19, 2020. Since then a second low mark came June 23, with 8 cases. With the Delta variant the case rate began to climb since June, peaking at 113 cases Aug. 11. A second decline began, but after dropping to 64 cases earlier this month, Sept. 7, case numbers are again on the rise, with 83 cases as of Sept. 20.
The county has lost two to the disease so far in September, raising that number to 36.
The county vaccination rate continues to climb, slowly. Currently the state department of health shows 40.8 percent of the county vaccinated, compared to 51.1 percent of the state being fully vaccinated. The department of health shows 90.2 percent of hospitalizations and 87.7 percent of deaths in state are of unvaccinated individuals.
Ozark Health reports changing activity due to the disease.
Ozark Health CEO David Deaton said in a statement: “During the second week of September COVID-19 related cases accounted for a smaller share of emergency department visits as compared with the prior week, however, the percentage of COVID-19 related hospital admissions increased. The number of monoclonal antibody treatments increased dramatically, as well. Due to difficulty obtaining testing supplies, COVID-19 testing volume decreased this past week as compared to the prior week. The positivity rate increased to 9 percent. Scheduled surgeries and procedures remain uninterrupted. We really appreciate the great job healthcare professionals at Ozark Health, area nursing homes, clinics, pharmacies, EMS & first responders are doing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.