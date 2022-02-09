Matching the January rapid increase in COVID-19 cases in Van Buren County, active case numbers are currently in a rapid decline.
County health car providers, however, is not prepared to call it over.
The county has 162 active cases of the disease effective Feb. 7, down from its 400 active county cases as of Jan. 24, a high-water mark when the same month began with 83 cases Jan. 3. Last week on Feb. 1 the county had dropped down to 307 active cases after the Jan. 24 high. All this according to Arkansas Department of Health tracking.
Active cases in the state show the same trend, now down to 38,314 after a high of 100,797 cases in January.
Death rate for the disease continues to climb, current at 50 after 48 the previous week. The United States over the weekend went above 900,000 dead due to the disease. In comparison, the US lost 416,000 military in the course of World War II, and 58,220 military in the Vietnam conflict.
As of Feb. 7, the county has 3,122 who have recovered from the disease, per Arkansas Department of Health tracking.
At its current 162 active case number the county is still above its previous highest-ever of 109 active cases on Dec. 9, 2020.
Vaccination rate in the county continues to climb, slightly, now at 42.7 percent fully vaccinated, up from 42.2 percent the previous week. The state is currently at 54.4 percent fully vaccinated, after 54.2 percent last week.
Ozark Health CEO David Deaton reports some easing on hospital pressure, while still having concern about treatment access.
Deaton stated: “Ozark Health COVID test positivity rate remains elevated, at 29 percent. Although the number of COVID-related Emergency Department visits have decreased by 28 percent over the past two weeks; inpatient COVID-related hospitalizations have increased slightly. So, we are unable identify whether or not we have turned the corner on this recent surge.”
“Although hospitalizations across Arkansas are easing somewhat, we remain hopeful that the maker of the one authorized antibody treatment, GlaxoSmithKline, can ramp up production and improve availability. Even though we have other COVID treatments available, such as Remdesivir, our experience is that the monoclonal antibodies are among the most effective treatments to prevent COVID hospitalizations (or deaths).”
“Due to lack of supply we have been unable to perform any monoclonal antibody infusions for several days.”
