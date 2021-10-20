After an earlier delay, COVID-19 infection rates in Van Buren County are dropping toward roughly early-July pre- Delta variant numbers.
As of Oct. 18 the county shows 28 active cases of the disease, its lowest active case number since July 1. The October date also marks the most recent death due to COVID-19 in the county, bringing that number to 40, from last week’s 39. To date, 2,101 in the county have recovered from the disease, per state health department figures.
Peaks in the county were Dec. 18, at 163 cases, presumably of the Alpha strain, and then Aug. 12 of 118 cases during the Delta variant surge. The lowest between-peaks was May 17 at seven cases, and lowest since the health emergency began was Oct. 6, 2020 with six cases reported.
While state vaccination rate numbers continue to climb, now at 53.7 percent of the population, up from last week’s 53.2 percent, the county remains at its 41.9 percent vaccination rate as it has for the past several weeks.
The impact of COVID-19 on the hospital continues to decline.
Per Ozark Health CEO David Deaton: “During the second full week of October COVID-19 related cases accounted for about half of the number of emergency department visits as compared with the previous week. For the second straight week, Ozark Health Medical Center had no COVID-19 related hospital admissions. The number of monoclonal antibody treatments dropped by more than 50 percent compared with the prior week. COVID-19 testing volumes and positivity rates continue to decline.”
“Statewide COVID-19 related hospital admissions continue to decline, decreasing by 34 percent over the last two weeks. These declining numbers suggest the surge of the Delta-Variant of the COVID-19 virus has run its course. However, we should continue to practice good infection control (hand washing, etc). Please stay home if you are sick. We strongly encourage everyone to consider taking the seasonal influenza vaccine, as it is one of the most effective ways to avoid and/or reduce the seriousness of influenza. I’ve taken the flu vaccine every year for over 25 years, and I believe it has been extremely beneficial in protecting me. Flu vaccinations are now widely available, as are COVID-19 vaccines.”
