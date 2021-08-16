CLINTON — While not facing quite the pressures of more urban environments, Van Buren County’s Ozark Health hospital is seeing pressures as COVID-19 numbers climb.
The hospital continues to provide elective surgeries, something larger facilities have recently ceased due to workload.
In a statement by Ozark Health CEO David Deaton: “During the second week of August, COVID-19 related cases accounted for about 22 percent of Ozark Health’s emergency department visits and 30 percent of hospital admissions (about the same as last week). Hospital census remains about the same as last week. The rate of monoclonal antibody treatments has increased by 15 percent over the previous week. COVID-19 testing volume remains steady with the positivity rate falling slightly to 16 percent. We continue to perform elective surgeries; however; this remains subject to change depending on staff, bed, and supply availability. In the past 18 months there has been more pressure placed on the shoulders of healthcare professionals as I have ever seen in my career. Although our team continues to perform at a high level, recruitment of staff remains a priority, as it is becoming increasingly more difficult to recruit throughout the entire healthcare field.”
The county actually shows a very slight downturn in cases, with 97 active cases Aug. 16 compared to 98 cases a week earlier. These are both numbers not seen since the earlier mid-February peak. To date 30 have died and 1,611 have recovered from the virus.
More vaccines are being received in the county, now up to a 35.7 percent fully vaccinated rate, showing a steady increase this month which began at 32 percent. State-wide numbers are also increasing, with 44.2 percent of the population fully vaccinated after beginning the month at 40 percent.
The Arkansas Department of Health shows 90 percent of those being hospitalized due to infection are non-vaccinated.
