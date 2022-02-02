With a somewhat slowing infection rate in the county, healthcare is expressing concern about access to treatment for COVID-19 and its Omicron variant.
Currently Van Buren County, according to the Arkansas Department of Health website, has 307 active cases of COVID-19 as of Jan. 30. While still a record-high number of infections compared to earlier coronavirus surges, the current case rate shows a slowing after the 400 cases a week ago.
The county’s prior highest-ever number of active COVID-19 cases was 109 on Dec. 9, 2020.
Unfortunately, the county’s death rate for the disease has increase by two in the past week, moving from 46 to 48. County vaccination rates remain unchanged at 42.2 percent of the population having received both doses. This is in comparison to a 54.2 percent two-dose vaccination rate for the state, showing a very slight increase in the past week.
The state’s active case rate is dropping compared to last week, when it had crossed into the 100,000 level for the first time with 100,797 cases. As of Jan. 30 the state has 74,988 cases of the disease. One consideration is that the increasing prevalence of at-home testing kits may cause a lowering or reported cases, as those who test positive at-home may choose not to report to an agency tracking the disease.
Ozark Health CEO David Deaton reports the hospital continues to treat multiple cases of the disease, while expressing concern about access to therapies.
Deaton stated: “We are still seeing a significant number of COVID-positive patients. We are very concerned with our ability to provide monoclonal antibody treatments since the federal government revoked emergency authorization for the Regeneron and Eli Lilly antibodies, and there is a shortage of the replacement. Although the FDA says these two particular therapies do not work against the COVID Omicron variant, our experience is that both have been effective.”
He continued: “Indications are that most patients we have treated showed significant improvement within 24 hours. All of the ones I’ve personally spoken with, all began feeling much better within hours of receiving the monoclonal antibodies. Supply shortages remain a concern. Our team continues to do a tremendous job keeping us stocked.”
Staffing continues to be impacted by COVID infection.
“There continues to be a number of employees out with illness,” Deaton stated. “The team consistently does what it takes to ensure we are available to care for our community.”
