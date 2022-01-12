In a one-week period of Jan. 3 to 10, Van Buren County has gone from 83 active cases of COVID-19 to 163 cases of the disease, according to Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) tracking. The 163 number matches the highest-ever peak of active cases in the county, set Dec. 19, 2020. Cases in the county in the past 14 days have increased 324 percent, according to The New York Times reporting.
This same rapidly rising trend is recorded throughout the state.
The county has three additional COVID-19 attributed deaths in the past seven days, bringing that number to 45. The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) is projecting the COVID-19 death rate in Arkansas to continue to rise at least through the end of January.
Arkansas vaccination rate, where at least two doses have been received, is 53.3 percent. Van Buren County is currently at 41.8 percent two-dose vaccination rate. ADH shows 85.9 percent of hospital admissions for the disease are for those “not fully vaccinated.”
Ozark Health continues to meet the demand, but is seeing growing COVID-19 numbers.
Ozark Health CEO David Deaton stated: “Ozark Health Medical Center continues to respond to the surge in COVID activity.”
“Over the past week our COVID testing positivity rate increased from 12 percent to 21 percent. COVID-related Emergency Department visits account for over 20 percent of total emergency visits. COVID-related hospital admissions account for about 15 percent of hospitalized patients. We have adequate inpatient capacity and are prepared for an increase in patients, if that were to occur. Our primary concern remains supply availability, both basic and COVID-related.”
“Monoclonal antibody therapy continues to be very effective at helping COVID patients stay out of the hospital. Our clinical leadership team works diligently to maintain our monoclonal antibody inventory. While I have heard reports of other hospitals running completely out, Ozark Health has never run out. The antibody supply situation has worsened since the federal government began restricting Arkansas’ (and a few other states) share of the therapies. I pray that state and federal officials will rapidly work to resolve this problem.”
“Like many people in our area, a number of Ozark Health team members have been out sick with COVID, influenza and other seasonal illnesses. While they are at home recuperating, their coworkers continue to work the extra shifts and hours required to provide uninterrupted care for our community. I’m extremely proud to work with these heroic folks.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.