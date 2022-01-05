While not showing a case rate quite as high as surrounding counties Van Buren County is experiencing a 13.6 percent increase in COVID-19 cases over the past week effective Jan. 3, matched with an increase in COVID-19 -related hospitalizations over the same time period.
Internationally an increase in COVID-19 cases are being linked to the Omicron variant of the disease, announced in November, which has been found to be more-transmissible than previous variants of the coronavirus.
The county currently has 83 active COVID-19 cases effective Jan. 2, according to the state department of health website. The national Center for Disease Control (CDC) classifies the county as a “high” community transmission rate. This is the same classification as all Arkansas counties save for Montgomery county, which is classified as “moderate” transmission rate per CDC guidelines.
Most of the United States has been classified as “high” community transmission rate.
The county has, per the Jan. 2 timeline, 42 deaths due to COVID-19. CDC projects death rates in the state to continue to increase through January. (CDC per-county death rate projections were not available.)
Ozark Health Medical Center CEO David Deaton states the hospital is seeing an increase in COVID-19 activity.
In a statement Deaton stated: “As with other hospitals throughout the state, Ozark Health Medical Center has seen a significant increase in COVID cases over the past few weeks. Our occupancy is around 70 percent and we presently have no COVID- related inpatients; however, we did have 3 COVID -related admissions last week.”
“COVID-related Emergency Department visits have risen sharply over the past several days.”
“Our most significant concerns at the moment are supply chain issues. We are beginning to experience difficulty in obtaining certain COVID -related testing and treatment supplies, as well as some basic supplies.”
“Going forward, and in certain situations, we may need to prioritize items to ensure we have everything we need to care for our patients. Our leadership team is monitoring the situation and making adjustments as needed. As with most other hospitals and employers, our workforce has been significantly affected over the past couple of weeks by COVID infections. Our healthcare professionals continue to perform at a very high level, as they have throughout the pandemic. We are very appreciative of all their hard work and their willingness to work extra shifts and extra hours. We also want to thank the folks in our community for their prayers and support.”
Gov. Asa Hutchinson, in a news briefing last week, said he had asked the federal government for assistance in providing testing supplies in the state. He also announced in a second briefing a program for more robust distribution of rapid-test kits.
The governor continues to promote vaccination for combating COVID-19 spread in the state. Currently, per Arkansas Department of Health, 53 percent of Arkansans over the age of 5 are fully vaccinated, with 12.5 percent of the population being partially immunized. Van Buren County, in comparison, has 41.6 percent of its population fully vaccinated, and a 6 percent partial rate.
On Jan. 3 the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced approval of booster shots of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for 12 to 15 year olds, as well as shortening the time between primary vaccination and booster shot. In the same announcement, immunocompromised children 5 to 11 years old were approved for a third vaccine dose.
