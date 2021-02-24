Coming to terms with record-setting snow and low temperatures last week brought a number of challenges to county entities. The Monday-morning report, however, shows that the county, while damage was suffered and some is still being repaired, made it through the cold.
Water system outages remain the biggest challenge.
Snowfall report had the past week’s storm near-11 inches outpacing the previous record 24 hour record of December 25-26, 2012, when 10.3 inches fell, and the January 30, 1882 record of 9.7 inches for a single-day amount, according to the National Weather Service. The snow led to atmosphere cooling, and temperatures were reportedly as low as 11 degrees below zero just north of Clinton on Tuesday morning. On Feb. 19 a record was set for the most sub-freezing days in a row, nine, beating the December 1983 record.
Roads
For county roads, the weather was not a question of inches, but miles. Van Buren County Judge Dale James said crews were out throughout the event, clearing roads. Road clearing went “really well,” James said, despite challenges. Including in the challenges was there being some “bad places” which couldn’t support being plowed, such as Sandstone Road. Coupled with this was that rural dirt roads could not be treated with the salt-sand mixture used on paved highways.
The final challenge for county roads was in the Chimes area, where snow would drift overnight, re-covering recently cleared roads.
Despite all this, Van Buren County did “Better than most [counties]” James said, although the next concern will be potholes forming due the rapid thaw of the snowfall, as Monday temps get into the 50s. Plans are already underway to address that potential, James said.
In the monthly county road and equipment report from James’ office, it stated sand and gravel mix was pre-positioned in advance of the storm, as well as trucks made ready to service roads. This was helped by the recent addition at the road department yard, a building where salt-sand mix was stored.
City of Clinton Mayor Richard McCormac confirmed that the storm, while being a challenge, was met with the city’s road department clearing throughout the event, including plowing back snow piles where state plows working may have blocked driveways and businesses.
Water – boil orders
Further problems came for water service in the county, and as of Monday continue, as water lines broke due to the cold. Bee Branch Water Association customers were under a boil order by the end of last week after a break in that system. Clinton Water customers into Dennard were placed on a boil order Monday.
As of Monday afternoon, the boil order was for Bee Branch customers from Niagra Road south, and Clinton customers north of Isom Lane into Dennard, inclusive, due to low or not water pressure.
Bee Branch Water Association President David Hess said the system had two main breaks, both on 8 inch, main, line. Those breaks were repaired by Monday morning, but additional water meter breaks in the system continued to cause low, or in some cases no, water pressure for its customers. Crews continue to work on the water system, which included assistance from Clinton Water Department personnel.
The association put out a notice to all its customers asking for water conservation measures by its customers as system repairs continued.
“We are asking that you delay showering, doing laundry and washing dishes unless absolutely necessary until our system is back up to normal. If temperature are above 32 degrees please do not drip your faucets,” the notice stated.
“Everyone from Niagra Road south will be low pressure or no water,” the notice continued.
A similar situation is underway at Clinton Water, as what is described as “pump issues,” has caused low or no water north of Highway 110 into Dennard since it is not able to fill the water tank which services that area.
No main line breaks have taken place on the Clinton Water system, but a series of smaller non-main leaks are keeping water pressure low.
Groceries
The storm also impacted grocery store inventory, with customers able to get out later in the week as the storm subsided reported low inventory on various items.
Goode’s Cash Saver, Clinton, Store Manager Glenn Adams said since then inventories have begun to return, with trucks arriving Sunday and a Second expected Tuesday. Due to demands some restrictions on ordering were in place, Adams said, but staple items, such as break, milk and eggs were in good supply.
