In the best interest of the exhibitors and the public served, the Van Buren County Fair & Livestock will be cancelled this year. Though this was a very hard decision for the board to make, the decision was based on the rise of Covid 19 numbers.
“It is the logical thing to do to ensure the safety of all concerned,” says Corrine Weatherly, fair manager.
Exhibitors are encouraged to save their projects for the 2021 fair, 2020 projects will be accepted. The 2021 fair is expected to be a bigger and better event.
The fair association is planning future events, including a carnival at a later date, and a circus that had been planned for April and will return as soon as it is safe.
