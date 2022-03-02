An extended storm series last week provided a series of challenges for county resources.
County Judge Dale James reports that the event was, at least, not as bad as was forecast.
“I’m glad we didn’t get the weather that was forecast,” James said.
The National Weather Service, Little Rock, had forecast more freezing rain for Van Buren County than what actually fell during the storm series. (The forecast for the weather front’s reach across the state was fluid throughout the event, showing the freeze line moving each forecast day.)
One particular area which did see ice was to the north of the county. James reports Rocky Hill Road had significant ice. A great deal of sand was put down on the road to aid traction, James said.
Crews worked keeping roads clear throughout the event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.