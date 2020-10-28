Per the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement, effective Monday, Oct. 26, Van Buren County is demonstrating a relative flattening in COVID-19 infections, while the region continues to rise, as does the state.
Currently the infection rate per 10,000 people remains less than one per 10,000 at .85, down from last week’s .91, but remaining above the .75 of three weeks ago. In the North Central Arkansas survey district, which includes Van Buren County, the current rate is 3.40 infections per 10,000, a continuing up trend from 2.78 the previous week, and 2.49 the week before.
Searcy County, also in the North Central district, shows 2.92 infections per 10,000, and Izard County, same district, shows one of the largest in the state at 13.79 infections per 10,000.
Using just Clinton as a survey area shows a continued stability across several weeks, remaining at 0-9 infections per 10,000, same as last week. Shirley also remains consistent at 0-9 infections per 10,000, as does Fairfield Bay. Damascus, however, is higher, remaining at 20-29 infections per 10,000, this after several weeks at 0-9 and an Aug. 31 peak of 10-19 per 10,000.
Damascus lies partially in Faulkner County, which currently shows 2.06 infections per 10,000. It is part of the Central District, that showing 2.35 infections per 10,000 this week, lower than the North Central district’s rate.
The Clinton School District remains at 0-9 per at Monday’s measure. The Shirley School District has risen since last week, now at 10-19 infections per 10,000.
Van Buren County, per the Department of Health, is down one from last week to 14 active cases, with a cumulative case number of 207, with 190 recoveries and three deaths. Deaths have not changed in recent weeks.
Arkansas has 106,115 cases, up from 99,066 of last week and 93,487 the week prior, with 94,528 recoveries. The state saw several days of 1,100 -plus new infections in the past week for a total of 7,049 over the seven-day period, setting a new record for per-week infections per the independent arkansascovid.com web site.
Updates may be found at healthy.arkansas.gov and ACHI.net/covid19
