Effective this week, as of Dec. 28, COVID-19 numbers in Van Buren County show a decline after a marked increase of recent weeks, noting that the previous week did show the beginning of a flattening trend.
Currently, Van Buren County is shown at 6.41 infections per 1,000, down from last week’s 9.37 per 1,000 infection rate. This remains ahead of the 3.2 average from late November and into early December.
The county is no longer the highest in the north central region, which is now showing 7.01 infections per 1,000, down from last week’s 7.94 per 1,000. In the previous two weeks, Van Buren County’s per- 1,000 score had placed it ahead of the regional average.
Van Buren County’s 6.41 score places it well behind the southern border’s Conway County’s 11.32 per 1,000 score, and only slightly higher than Cleburne County’s 6.90 score. Faulkner County, also to the south, is it 7.03 per 1,000, while Searcy County is 6.73 per 1,000.
In October Van Buren County showed. .79, that is less than one, infection per 1,000 people, showing an overall increase in the virus’s impact in the county.
The county currently has 106 active cases, down from last week’s 155 active cases. The county death rate continues a slow increase, now at seven for this week, up one from the previous week.
The highest-ever in the county was Dec. 19 (corrected from Dec. 18 as reported last week) with 163 cases. The previous spike was Nov. 28 with 83 cases.
Arkansas has 214,877 cases, up from last week’s 201,650. This is against 189,915 recoveries.
December continues to set records, with Dec. 24 setting an all-time high in the state with 3,204 cases. On Dec. 17 the state recorded 3,039 cases, the first time over 3,000 cases in a single day and now the second-highest case-per-day in the state.
Currently, of the 10 highest per-day case counts in the state, nine were in December with Nov. 26 being the only non-December date, ranked tenth at 2,348 cases.
The overall lower numbers seen this week are expected to be at least in part due to a statistical impact of fewer tests taking placing during the late-December holiday season. State and national resources continue to predict infection rates rising in the early months of 2021.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson and Arkansas Department of Health head Jose Romero continue to emphasize the importance of masks, hand washing and maintaing social distance in combating the spread of the disease.
Updates may be found at healthy.arkansas.gov, ACHI.net/covid19 and the independent arkansas covid.com web sites.
