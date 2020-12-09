Some good news this week. Per the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement, effective Monday, Nov. 30, Van Buren County is outside the nationals and regional trend of increasing case numbers, with a decrease in the past seven days.
Currently the infection rate per 1,000 people in the county is 3.26, down from last week’s 4.84 and the previous week’s 4.17 – although still much above the mid-November 2.18 score, or the .79 of October.
Expectations continue that the number of infections will rise in the coming week. The national Center for Disease Control (CDC) expects numbers to increase with the cold weather and more clustering indoors.
The North Central region, of which Van Buren County is a part, is at 6.25 infections per 1,000, lower than last week’s 6.31 and lower still than the previous week’s 7.03. Surrounding counties continue and upward trends in their numbers.
Van Buren County, per the Department of Health, now has 54 active cases, much lower than the previous week’s 80 and still lower from the 69 cases two weeks ago. County deaths increased by two in the past week, to a total of five.
Arkansas has 170,294 cases, with 149,490 listed as recovered. Last week was 156,247 and 136,872, respectively.
Records continue to be set in the state, with the 2,827 cases reported Dec. 4 being the highest-ever single-day case count. Dec. 3 is just behind it at 2,789 cases. Prior to this, the record case numbers had taken place in November, showing an overall state-wide uptick in cases.
Updates may be found at healthy.arkansas.gov, ACHI.net/covid19 and the independent arkansascovid.com websites.
