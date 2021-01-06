Van Buren County Judge Dale James’s office issued a series of guidelines for Quorum Court meetings beginning Jan. 1.
The guidelines reflect the Arkansas Department of Health’s approval of in-person Quorum Court meetings, being gatherings of over 10 people, and include guidelines which will be “… mandatory without exception,” per the office’s statement.
Guidelines are:
20 person room limit (we can exit/enter to allow people if needed but will have no more that 20 at a time)
Room will be thoroughly sanitized before and after the meeting
Hand sanitizer will be available
MASKS WILL BE MANDATORY (no mask, no admittance)
Must maintain a 6’ distance between chairs
Required signing posted on the front doors
The statement concludes: “Zoom is great for some meetings, however, it presents too many issues when trying to conduct business of YOUR money. I appreciate the Department of Health for giving us the needed approval. Vaccinations are underway as per the Health Department’s guidelines. We may finally be able to see some light at the end of the tunnel.”
