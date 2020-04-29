Van Buren County is currently ranked 50 out of 75 counties for participation in the national census.
The national census takes place once every 10 years and is a count of the population of the United States. The taking and participation of the census is federal law and written into the American Constitution.
Numbers generated by the census are used in determining allocation of federal resources into a given area, including federal funds allocated for schools, hospitals and fire departments, as well as Medicaid, Headstart and SNAP funding, and other federally supported programs.
The census results also determine representation in the US House of Representatives as well as shaping state and federal legislative and congressional districts.
Statistics published on the government website 2020census.gov show Arkansas lagging behind the current 53.2 percent national response rate with a 48.9 percent response rate. Van Buren County, however, is further behind that number, with a 39.7 percent response rate.
In comparison, neighboring Cleburne County is 43.2 percent response rate, while Faulkner County, to the south, is at 57.2 percent response rate. The current national response rate is 53.2 percent
Arkansas is currently at 37th out of 50 states in response rate, and Van Buren County is number 50 of the 75 Arkansas counties.
Cleburne County is ranked 43 on this same scale.
Faulkner County is second of the 75 counties, with Benton County first, at a one-tenth advantage of 57.3 percent response rate.
Newton County, to the west, is the lowest ranked for participation in the state, currently at 9.3 percent response rate.
City of Clinton Mayor Richard McCormac acknowledged the importance of participation in the census, calling it “critical” that an accurate count takes place.
“It’s totally critical because all of our federal funding comes from that,” McCormac said. “It helps schools, roads, hospitals, just everything, and for the next decade.”
McCormac said he had been personally reaching out to community leaders to encourage an accurate county in the area’s Hispanic community.
Online census response may be made at the website my2020census.gov.
Per that website’s instructions, completing the survey takes “about 10 minutes to complete.”
It also assures confidentially and security for the data submitted.
