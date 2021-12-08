Van Buren County Quorum Court’s Budget Committee approved the 2022 county budget at its Dec. 2 meeting. The budget will now be presented to the full Quorum Court for approval at the court’s Dec. 16 meeting.
The $6,243,425.70 budget is based upon 90 percent of projected county revenues for 2022, a requirement of state law. The sum also includes $1.5 million in carry-over from 2021. While most departments and personnel have the same budget as last year, county law enforcement, including deputies, jailers and dispatchers will see a pay increase to the $15 per hour range.
Other county employees will not receive a wage increase for 2022.
The committee continues in its process of hearing requests for American Rescue Plan (ARP) funding.
The ARP funds are from a federal program, which provided $1.6 million to the county in 2021, and an additional $1.6 million expected for 2022. The fund has very tight restrictions on its application, but does include a provision for counties to provide “Premium Pay” to employees impacted by public interaction during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The committee approved a Premium Pay plan which was approved by the Quorum Court at its November meeting, of $2,000 for full-time and $1,000 for part-time county employees. This has been the only expenditure from ARP funds to date.
The county is in a happy circumstance for its ARP funds, in that it can be used to restore lost revenue to the county due to the pandemic, Van Buren County Judge Dale James explained. The county is able to show a loss in revenue during the coronavirus health emergency, in turn allowing the entire ARP package for broad-range funding needs, compared to counties restricted by the very specific federal guidelines for ARP funds.
Committee member Justice Dell Holt said the committee has received, to date, $1.8 million in funding requests from the $1.4 million fund for 2021. Typical of this were two funding requests presented at the Dec. 16 meeting, for radios for the Rescue Squad and the 20th Judicial District Drug Task Force and a RV for the Rescue Squad, roughly $100,000 in total. (The RV being $27,000 of the request.)
