CLINTON — In a Sept. 2 emailed statement, Van Buren County Clerk Pam Bradford stated the county would not participate in the federal tax deferral program. The tax deferral is the result of an Executive Order signed by Pres. Donald Trump on Aug. 8.
The Executive Order permits the deferral of the 6.2 percent Social Security tax for Sept. 1 through Dec. 31.
Per Bradford’s statement, and citing Mark Luscombe, CPA and Federal Tax Analyst for Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting and the County Clerk’s Association, clarifies that the deferral is only a deferment, and that participants would likely have to pay the deferred taxes for the September – December period back in 2021.
“Due to the fact that it may cause financial hardship to some County employees and their families, Van Buren County will not be participating in the Tax Deferral,” and county payroll checks will be the same “for hours worked,” Bradford states.
