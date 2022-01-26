Van Buren County Quorum Court met in its regular monthly meeting Jan. 20. An unusually full agenda included approvals for expenditures from American Rescue Plan funding. Justices also approved procedures for the Quorum Court as well as routing accounting actions.
American Rescue Plan funding were for projects which had been reviewed a week earlier by the county’s budget committee and, if approved there, moved on to the full court for vote. The ARP funds to the county are expected to be $1.8 million by May. By the terms of ARP funds, the money must be allocated and spent by 2026. No “rainy day fund” is permitted by the funding terms, County Judge Dale James explained to the court.
In planning fund allocations, James said: “I want to be able to look back in 10 years and see what difference we made with the money.”
Any expenditures would follow federal procurement guidelines, including multiple bids, and would be for safety, security and infrastructure purposes, James said.
The evenings work by the court included it approving an ordinance which created and funded a category within the county budget for ARP funds to allow funding allocation via federal procurement guidelines at $2,073,856.22.
The expenditure resolutions, each sponsored to the court by Budget Committee Chair Justice Brian Tatum, were all approved by the court, with no dissenting vote.
Approved ARP fund resolutions were:
$125,000 for the purchase of a 911 Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) system.
$45,000 for a coroner’s office vehicle.
$10,000 for a copier, scanner, monitor and other office equipment for the county clerk’s office.
$125,000 for improvements to the Courthouse Annex, including roof repair, flooring replacement, repairing wall damage and purchasing a safe.
$250,000 for a HVAC system for the county courthouse.
$375,000 for a door lock and control panel system for the detention center.
$25,000 for a natural gas fueled generator for the detention center.
$35,000 for a detention center washer and dryer.
$30,000 for a detention center HVAC system.
$850 for firearms for the District Court.
$150 for a shredder for the election commission.
$20,000 for a road department storm shelter.
$250,000 for a 4-plex modular office for the sheriff’s department.
$6,000 for a storm shelter for solid waste.
$1,200 for a voter registration scanner.
Justices also approved procedures for Quorum Court meetings. This included a process for getting items on the court agenda, and limiting public comments, if permitted, for 3 minutes, with 1 minute to respond to subsequent questions. (The time limit may be overridden by a two-thirds vote of the court.)
The procedure ordinance included an emergency clause, putting it into effect right away. The ordinance was based upon one recommended by the Arkansas Association of Counties, James said.
