It was, on the whole, a pretty good year. Like most counties in Arkansas, Van Buren County was able to enjoy growth marked by this month’s listing a record-setting low unemployment rate of 2.8 percent. Federal stimulus funds helped as well.
The county began budget planning for 2022, the budget having been passed earlier this month, with over $1 million in its general fund, compared to $208,000 a year earlier. This year’s budget included pay raises for county law enforcement.
Van Buren County becoming a wet county with beer and win sales beginning at a Fairfield Bay market in late January, the first in the county. Since then any number of stores have begun beer and wine sales. The county was approved for two liquor stores out of 16 applicants. The county had been dry since the 1940s.
Fairfield Bay took up some news-space this year after its ambulance service was suspended in May coupled with personnel changes. Various changes to the service work suggested after a number of people took issue with the city’s government handling of the suspension and personnel change, including the service moving out from under city control. Due to the county’s contract with its current ambulance service provider these solutions were deemed unworkable. Further complexity as the Fairfield Bay volunteers staged resigned en-mass in July, despite having agreed to serve at a May county Ambulance Commission meeting. After this action, the service shut down in August.
One interesting moment, as a series of public meetings took place, was a COVID-19 infected public speaker leading to quarantine notices for attendees, including government officials. The attendee knew he was infected prior to attending, having been diagnosed six days before the meeting.
COVID-19 infections were up in the county at the start of the year, the infection peak roughly a year ago at 163, then down, then came Delta and by late-summer a second peak of 113 infections, then down again, with only lately a third up-tick as a new variant of the disease moves through the population. The county remains at below a 50 percent vaccination rate.
Government meetings were reopened for the public at the beginning of the year, with social distancing and mask guidelines in place. These guidelines were relaxed as vaccines become more available through the first quarter of the year.
The lagging vaccination rate brought Gov. Asa Hutchinson to Clinton in August for a Town Hall meeting, one of several held across the state, where he and health department officials encouraged vaccination. He was met by skepticism, although the county’s vaccination rate at the time of 32 percent began a steady climb afterward to its current 40 -plus percent.
The operator of the county animal shelter announced it would cease operations at the end of its contract, June 2022. Shelter operations going forward have yet to be decided.
The Holley Mountain Fire Department closed in 2019, and has in effect reopened as a satellite of the Burnt Ridge Fire Department.
Time and Temp phone service, by dialing 501-745-2345 returned to the county in April. As a component of this, the county is now on a 10-digit dialing program, so the 501 area code is required to complete the call.
A 100 mph car chase in April, which began in Clinton, ended in Marshall with the driver of the fleeing car arrested. Speeds of 110 mph were recorded.
Petit Jean Electric Coop announced a large-scale program which will bring broadband throughout the county in a multi-year project.
Clinton moved its Christmas lights event from its park to downtown, called “Christmas on Main.”
