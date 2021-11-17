The county’s 2022 budget has the usual compromises but show a county in “Much better shape than it has been,” Budget committee Chairman Justice Brian Tatum said.
Compared to the last four years, where cuts due to reduced revenue left the county “with no fat left,” Tatum said, going into 2022 actually left the county on solid footing.
“[We’re] happy to announce no cuts this year,” Tatum said.
Last years budget included county Office of Emergency Management receiving zero funding.
By state law, a county is only allowed to appropriate 90 percent of its budget for a fiscal year. This year, revenue projections for 2022 are such that raises for county law enforcement, including jailers and dispatchers, is anticipated into the $15 per hour range.
At the center of this is county tax revenues, up 14 percent this year. County Judge Dale James said the increased revenue, while good news, is however offset by dropping property values, affecting millage revenue, an effect of the currently-deflating economic bubble in that market.
Other Arkansas counties are reporting a similar increase in revenue. Several have pointed to inflation as a small factor in the increase.
A second impact on county money is funding received from the American Rescue Plan and from the CARES Act. Both federal programs intended to provide stimulus against the impact of the Coronavirus pandemic.
The county will receive $3.2 milllion through 2022 in ARP funds, and received $743,000 in Cares funds earlier this year. The ARP fund, especially, has very tight limits on approved spending, but includes a provision for what is called “Premium Pay,” that is bonus-pay for employees forced to contend with possible COVID-19 infections during the pandemic.
Tatum said allocation of ARP funds is still being decided, but the committee did agree to $2,000 Premium Pay for full-time county employees, or $1,000 for those who worked less than seven months. Otherwise ARP funding is used for one-time expenses. At least one issue in allocating the funds is that the federal legislation for its use is still in its final stages of development.
One major, recent, expense was a new HVAC system for the courthouse, Tatum said, a $200,000 expense. Heating and cooling problems at the court house have made its use difficult recently, such as for jury trials, he said.
The budget will be finalized by the committee and then presented to the court for final approval, anticipated to take place at its December meeting.
