CLINTON — The major item before the Van Buren County Quorum Court at its regular meeting Dec. 16 was the approval of the 2022 budget. Justices also took time to hear each other’s opinion on the forthcoming departure of the animal shelter operator.
The budget, submitted to the court for approval after being prepared by the court’s budget committee, passed easily, with justices, prior to its passage, thanking budget committee members for their work in producing the plan. Justices admitted to differences in opinion leading up to the final document submitted to the court, but with a common refrain of “we all came together” in the budget in its final form.
County Judge Dale James: “They all came together the way a good team, a good Quorum Court, comes together.”
The budget goes into effect Jan. 1, the start of the county’s fiscal year.
State law requires a county to build its budget on no more than 90 percent of projected revenues for the coming year. Additional budget funds come from carry-over from the previous year, in this year’s case $1.5 million. In the county’s case a third item, $180,000 on hand for the library building debt, adds that amount to available revenue, bringing the total revenue on-hand for budgeting to $6,267,875.11.
The county general fund is budgeted at $6,243,425.17.
The Budget Committee, led by Justice Brian Tatum, had established pay raises for sheriff’s deputies and jailers, bringing them up to a $15 per hour pay. Other departments have essentially the same budget as 2021, including payroll, although the court approved the committee’s providing Premium Pay through American Rescue Plan funds to county employees impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. Premium pay was $2,000 for full-time and $1,000 for part-time employees in a single payment.
Budget planning was “a team effort from the word ‘Go’,” Tatum said, acknowledging that officials support pay raises in the sheriff’s department “100 percent.”
American Rescue Plan funds are highly restricted as to how they can be used, although Premium Pay is one permitted expense. The county has a happy circumstance, however, of being able to show revenue loss during the pandemic, allowing it to move the $1.4 million, with a second $1.4 million payment expected next year, into the county’s revenue fund and free of the restrictions.
The revenue loss is due to the county not receiving natural-gas extraction payments as it had in previous years.
Sheriff’s office and Detention Center are the two largest items on the budget’s general fund, of $1,337,121 and $1,213,571 respectively, with an additional $216,557 for School Resource Officer SRO.
The county road fund, part of the budget but separate from the general fund, is appropriated at $3,094,650, including $750,000 carry over.
Justices also reviewed changes in the county animal shelter, after the current operator, SNYP, announced it would not renew its agreement and vacate the building June 30.
SNYP took over shelter operations in early 2020 in an agreement with the county. Justices at the time were frustrated by the expense of shelter operation against a tight county budget. In the current agreement, SNYP operates the shelter in the provided building, owned half by county and half by city, with limited financial support from the county and city of Clinton.
Justices agreed that the county did not want to return to running the animal shelter.
“If a private entity wants to take it [the shelter] over the court would work with them,” Tatum said.
Justice Mary Philips, recalling an earlier time when the shelter was run by the county: “I do not want to see us back in the animal business again.
Justices had questions about the City of Clinton’s role in operating the shelter and sharing the cost of the sheriff’s department managed Animal Control Officer. Justice Dell Holt said Clinton was “no longer involved.” Some questioned if the city was willing to continue participating in sharing shelter expenses. (It was acknowledged that the city had replaced the shelter’s grinder pump earlier this year.)
Sheriff Lucas Emberton said if the city would no longer help support the Animal Control Officer, that officer would simply “stop responding to animal control calls in the city.”
