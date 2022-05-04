CLINTON — The Van Buren County Ambulance Committee continues to move forward on refining its ambulance service expectations into the new year after the current agreement expires in December. The committee has held a series of meetings, the most recent April 26 in order to hear from stake-holders in the ambulance service structure, including representatives of cities in the county, as well as the first-responder and health care community.
The Tuesday meeting included hearing on considerations brought up in its March meeting, including service for Fairfield Bay and having adequate ambulances on hand during the annual Chuckwagon races.
At the previous meeting Fairfield Bay Mayor and committee member Linda Duncan spoke with the committee about that city’s possible plan to secure a grant and permit two ALS ambulances to be operated by the city.
Ambulance types are classified as Advanced Life Support (ALS) or Basic Life Support (BLS). An ALS ambulance has the equipment on board and is staffed with a paramedic who is able to provide a higher level of care for the patient being transported, such as administering prescribed medicine. Fairfield Bay, until May of last year, operated two BLS ambulances supported by volunteers. That service was suspended in May while the city conducted an audit. Shortly after the audit was completed the volunteer cadre staged a walkout and the ambulance service was shut down.
Duncan, in March, said the ambulance service was expected to restart, but at the Tuesday meeting stated that the plans to apply for a ALS grant were on hold “for a couple of years.” She also indicated that volunteers to operate a BLS -level service were difficult to find. (Volunteer staffing for emergency services, including ambulance and fire, has been a common concern of cities throughout the region.)
“Fairfield Bay will not be back in the ambulance business,” Duncan said. “We don’t have the volunteers.”
At the time of the May shutdown, county ambulance provider Medic One added staffing and service in order to cover the expected increased coverage need created by Fairfield Bay EMS ending operations, Duncan said.
With Fairfield Bay not planning a ALS service, language in a bid request for an ambulance service is expected to be less difficult.
The second at-issue was the need for increased ambulance service during the Chuckwagon Races and its potentially rough-and-tumble events.
Dan Eoff, who puts on the event every year, attended the meeting by invitation, in order to speak about first-responder needs. At the March meeting concern was raised that ambulances attending to race participants could, and have in the past, left the county without any ambulances immediately available.
Counties are able to use ambulances from other counties, including adjoining counties, when needed. Called “backfill agreements” this is a requirement of state statute, as well as reflecting practical necessity should an emergency take place in a county where more ambulances are required than what would normally be based inside its borders.
Committee member and Van Buren County Rescue Squad President Clint Bagley told the committee that based on his research, for the health department to issue an event permit, one ambulance was required on-site for events with up to 10,000 in attendance, and two ambulances were required with events where 10,000 to 50,000 were expected to attend.
Eoff confirmed that he applied for a permit for the race every year although he felt the ambulance service was not what he expected.
“I felt like they let us down at the last one,” Eoff said, with two staffed ambulances in town and one at the races. He added that last year two ambulance-required injuries took place near the start of the race. While doctors and nurses are on-hand, transport can be an issue.
The committee debated wording, noting that the state statute cited by Bagley included an “on-site” requirement. The back-and-forth included input from county attorney Chad Brown who would be writing the contract any bidder would be expected to meet.
Brown recommended “content neutral” language, rather than addressing the chuckwagon race directly. The committee ultimately decided to add a clause to the contract about ambulances “in county” for mass-participation events.
After thanking Eoff for his time and input, the committee took up the actual ambulance service expectation, expected to be higher with Fairfield Bay no longer offering service.
The debates centered on three or four full-time ALS ambulances, and how a standby BLS ambulance would be staffed.
Originally committee member and Justice of the Peace Mary Philips asked for consideration of a four-one combination, but in debate the committee moved this to a three-one combination, with the standby ambulance being staffed from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The decision was reached as the committee reviewed ambulance call numbers for the past five years.
The committee, including Philips, agreed to pull back from a four-one requirement as the discussion included the point that the call volume for Van Buren County was not enough to justify four full-time ALS ambulances.
“It’s a matter of economics,” Ozark Health CEO David Deaton, a committee member, said.
Other contract points the committee approved:
Auto-renewal for one year of the contact should the service provider be meeting the terms of the contract for service, including response time.
Based upon a suggestion by Fairfield Bay Attorney A.J. Kelly, a service provider would have a $25,000 performance bond should it leave the county before its contract ends.
Suggested by committee chair Justice Brian Tatum, the contract will include a formal method to address complaints regarding ambulance service, including the resolution of any complaint.
Tatum also asked that the contract include four hours per quarter of first-responder training. This was approved.
Judge Dale James asked that the county judge not be a voting member of the committee, and instead a local doctor be appointed for that seat. This also passed. Since this is for the new contract, James remains a voting member of the committee until the new contract is in place.
The meeting ended with James complimenting its members for working together toward a common resolution for a county-wide need.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.