Crews have been “spot blading” county roads and will continue to do so until Spring. When we are in a time of freeze/thaw, blading the entire road can actually do more harm than good. We are hitting the pothole portion, digging them out, and smoothing those areas only. We are cleaning out the ditches and making sure they are free of leaves and obstructions.
The Quorum Court approved a Resolution to allow for a line of credit to purchase some used tractors and boom mowers. We have been able to purchase two sets so far. I would like to acquire two more sets with the ultimate goal of running mowers in front of the graders and hit every county road every year. Some places need to be hit more often than that.
We were approved for a State Aid project on Henderson Road. The bid was let and a paving company from Quitman won the bid. Henderson Road from the Clinton City Limits to Hwy. 65 will receive an asphalt overlay and new stripes. This is consistent with the direction we are taking to maintain what we already have.
We were approved to receive used bridge steel from Montgomery County a couple of years ago and we still do not have that steel. Instead of relying on that steel, we have applied for a grant to replace the bridge on Archey Road. The new bridge will be paid at a rate of 80 percent federal money, 18 percent state-aid, and 2 percent county. This is the same type of funding we are using for the replacement of the low water crossing at Brickey Road, known as “The Brickey Bridge.” If we should finally receive that steel, we will replace another bad bridge.
The county was impacted by two different but similar ice events. Crews worked diligently at removing as much ice off the roads as quickly as possible. School closures were held to a minimum due to road conditions.
We received a shipment of culverts so the improvement project on Crowell Mountain will finally get back underway as the weather allows.
We received the arch-top culvert/bridge for the Silver Rock Road Project which will begin immediately following the Crowell Mountain Project.
