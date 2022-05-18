We are finally getting some weather with is cooperating with us to complete road work.
Crews are blading roads completely. We spot blade during the winter to prevent road damage.
We have a grader which is currently down waiting on parts which are taking a long time to receive. We have borrowed a grader from the City of Clinton to use during the downtime. It is an old grader, but it pushes material and is exactly what we need to bridge a gap.
We are prepping Henderson Road for it’s State-Aid asphalt overlay to occur this summer. After that work is complete, we will move to prep Half Moon Road for that grant funded overlay.
Update: This note was on the previous CR&E Report. We still haven’t had any more mowers made available to us. We are patiently waiting to get our fleet of mowers/booms complete.
The Quorum Court approved a Resolution to allow for a line of credit to purchase some used tractors and boom mowers. We have been able to purchase two sets so far. We thought we had located a couple of good, used tractors with boom mowers but when we did our background check on the previous owner, which was Jefferson County, they informed us that those tractors were “lemons” and that they were replacing them with new ones. We have contacted our new tractor dealers and they know of some good, used combos that will be traded in soon. I REALLY want to start the season with six combo units.
We received the arch-top culvert/bridge for the Silver Rock Road Project which will begin immediately following the Crowell Mountain Project. Crowell Mountain has been a slow project due to poor weather conditions.
Even though fuel is extremely high, we are maintaining the budget quite well in County Roads. Producing our own gravel has proven to give us the budget relief we need to accomplish our needs. Needs and wants are totally different, however.
