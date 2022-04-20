Crews have started blading roads completely. We spot blade during the winter to prevent road damage.
The Quorum Court approved a Resolution to allow for a line of credit to purchase some used tractors and boom mowers. We have been able to purchase two sets so far. We thought we had located a couple of good, used tractors with boom mowers but when we did our background check on the previous owner, which was Jefferson County, they informed us that those tractors were “lemons” and that they were replacing them with new ones. We have contacted our new tractor dealers and they know of some good, used combos that will be traded in soon. I REALLY want to start the season with six combo units.
We were approved for a State Aid project on Henderson Road. The bid was let and a paving company from Quitman won the bid. Henderson Road from the Clinton City Limits to Highway 65 will receive an asphalt overlay and new stripes. This is consistent with the direction we are taking to maintain what we already have. We should have a project date within the next couple of months.
We looked at the Archey Road Bridge and the Brickey low-water crossing with State Aid. Their engineers are assisting the county with acquiring replacement bridges. Also on the radar are the Sequioyah Ranch Bridge and the Shirley Bridge. Archey, Sequioyah, and Shirley Bridges are all rated as failures by state inspectors.
I meet with White River Planning Development this week to discuss the Half Moon Road project. Being a federally funded project, work will be slow in completion.
We received the arch-top culvert/bridge for the Silver Rock Road Project which will begin immediately following the Crowell Mountain Project. Crowell Mountain has been a slow project due to poor weather conditions.
Even though fuel is extremely high, we are maintaining the budget quite well in County Roads. Producing our own gravel has proven to give us the budget relief we need to accomplish our needs. Needs and wants are totally different, however.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.