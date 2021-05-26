CLINTON — It is a difficult subject, but one which must be confronted, Van Buren County Judge Dale James explained, opening a round table on child sexual abuse in the county May 21
“I hope that you’re bothered,” James told the gathering, “I hope that you’re disturbed.”
Gathered were those with a personal interest, as well as representatives of support agencies for children, including law enforcement and schools (and newspapers) as well as churches and members of other government bodies, such as city councils.
James ran down the laundry list of crimes, including rape, sexual predators and people who use the so-called “dark web” to trade and gather child pornography, at times with violent themes.
“Are you offended yet? I hope you are. Are you disturbed? I hope you are,” James said after recounting the types of crime.
The numbers are not easy to dig out, no central database appears after an internet search. But was able to open the round table on child sexual abuse in Van Buren County using what numbers were available: Sex offenders.
The county, James explained to the group, has a sex offender registry showing one out of 264 residents is a sex offender. Projections have that reaching one out of 200. This is the highest rate in the state, James said.
Van Buren County Sheriff Lucas Emberton encouraged community engagement in addressing child sex crimes, such as reporting anything suspicious to law enforcement.
“We have an obligation to take care of our kids,” Emberton said. “It costs nothing for us to check on something like that.”
The conversation branched off into what to look for, what to be suspicious about. A school counselor discussed such signs as a child acting out inappropriately, such as with friends, or being unusually fearful. As a component of this, children will sometimes tell their friends something they would not tell an adult.
From here came a discussion of the “Five trusted grown ups” idea for children where they have in their life five adults with whom the can confide. The “Five” provides a cushion, since “If one (of the five) hurts us, we go to the next one,” she said.
A component of this, and something to be avoided, was a well-meaning adult conducting an investigation on their own, instead of turning it over to a professional.
Community mandated reporters, trained in information gathering, know to get what information there is and turn it over to law enforcement, the state’s Child Abuse Hotline, 1-800-482-5964, being useful at such times.
Appropriate reporting is part of the training for volunteers for the Childrens Advocacy Alliance of Van Buren County. Training includes, of course, a background check and what information is needed for a viable hotline call.
A final problem is homes for children impacted by sexual abuse when they have to be removed from the home. The CALL expressed frustration with gathering the number of needed homes and volunteers.
“We desperately need many many more volunteers right now,” a representative of that agency said.
James agreed with this point, that lack of foster homes is a real issue in the county.
