COVID-19 infection numbers continue to drop in the county mirroring the national trend as the disease’s Omicron variant appears to be in decline.
As of Feb. 14, Van Buren County has 100 active cases of the disease, down from 162 cases a week ago and a significant drop from its Jan. 24 number of 400 active cases of the disease, an all-time high.
Active cases in the state are down to 19,164, having reached 100,797 cases in January.
Deaths due to the disease in the county continue to increase, with 54 for the week of Feb. 14, up from 50 the past week, and 48 the week before that. Arkansas, over the weekend, crossed a threshold as now 100,747 deaths due to the disease have occurred in the state.
In Van Buren County 3,238 have recovered from the disease, according to Department of Health tracking.
Vaccinations in the county continue to climb very slowly, now at 47.8 percent of the population fully vaccinated, up from 47.2 the previous week. Arkansas continues to lag behind the country in vaccination rates, at 54.8 percent of its population fully vaccinated.
County Hospital Ozark Health reflects this same trend.
Ozark Health CEO David Deaton stated: “With the exception of the number of hospitalized COVID patients increasing slightly from the prior week, our overall COVID-related outpatient and Emergency Department visits are decreasing. Our positivity rate for COVID testing has fallen significantly, to 11 percent. We are awaiting receipt of authorized monoclonal antibodies. Upon their arrival we will resume providing those treatments.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.