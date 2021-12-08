In the latest release from the Federal Reserve of St. Louis, Van Buren County is at 2.8 percent unemployment. This is a lower unemployment rate than the then record low set last month of 3.7 percent, the lowest since 1990 when rate-tracking began.
Previous record-setting lows in the county were October 1999, at 4 percent. The recent number, reflecting unemployment through October, represents a steep decline after a 10.8 percent unemployment rate in April 2020. Two other high-unemployment peaks were February 1992 at 13.2 percent, the highest recorded, and more recently February 2011 at 12.8 percent.
Prior to last month’s announced 3.7 percent for September, the lowest-ever was November 1999 at 4.2 percent county unemployment.
Adjoining counties reflect the same trend over just over 2 percent. The lowest adjoining is Faulkner County at 2.1 percent.
Chicot County, in the state’s southeast corner, is at the highest unemployment rate in the state at 5.4 percent, with adjoining Ashley County at 4.5 percent.
The total unemployment rate for Arkansas is 3.7 percent, above the May 2019 low of 3.4 percent, still well below the April 2020 peak of 10 percent unemployment state-wide. The drop state-wide stabilized at 4.4 percent between March and June before continuing its decline to its current 3.7 percent.
Van Buren County Judge Dales James said the numbers reflect the growth in the county, and the increasing opportunity.
ASAP Personnel Services President Charley Robertson pointed out that the low numbers also reflect those leaving the workforce.
“I’m not sure we have a tough labor market as much as we have a tough opportunity market,” Robertson said.
Robertson said the coronavirus pandemic changed the labor market, with those in the market more interested in careers than jobs.
“The pandemic has changed the game,” he said.
During the pandemic, Robertson said, people were receiving $600 a week in benefits and now, returning to the workforce, those same people need “a lot of overtime” to make that level of income on $11 or $12 per-hour wages. That same group was able to generate savings from the benefits and are not willing to return to low-wage labor
Workers now look at, not just wages, but benefits, Robertson said.
Robertson cited the example of a working mother who needed to pay for childcare. The hypothetical mother was able to save money from benefits and, not being able to afford childcare on a $12 per hour job, leaves the workforce.
The Federal Reserve numbers show an especially low labor participation rage in Arkansas, currently at 56.6 percent, calculated as the number of all employed and unemployed workers divided against the state’s civilian population.
The 56.6 number is one of the lowest since 1976, with an all-time low at November 2020, at 56.2 percent, and the previous low at January 1976 at 56.3 percent. Highest participation rate is June 1992 at 65.3 percent.
Federal Reserve numbers also show median household income in Arkansas has dropped since an all-time high of $55,220 in 2019, now at $50,540 for 2020. Arkansas per-capita personal income has climbed since 1940, currently at $47,235 for 2020.
Charts and data may be seen at https://fred. stlouisfed.org/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.