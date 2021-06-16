CLINTON — A lawsuit has been filed against Van Buren County, as well as its sheriff’s department, also naming Sheriff Lucas Emberton and two deputies, a total of five entities.
The lawsuit, filed June 9, asks for unspecified compensation after the death of William J. Beck, 41, in Shirley. Beck’s 2019 death was ruled a suicide, apparently after shooting himself while deputies were in the Shirley home he had until recently shared with his wife.
Deputies were called to the home in the early morning hours of June 10, 2019 when Beck has locked himself in the home. The two deputies named in the lawsuit responded to the call to the home and planned to arrest Beck due to outstanding warrants. As they entered a room where Beck had been in a closet they heard a shot and returned fire. It was later determined the shot they heard was Beck taking his own life.
The incident was investigated by Arkansas State Police, and the deputies statements to state police are included in the lawsuit filing. The filing also includes the state crime lab’s medical examiner’s report of Beck and the record of a series of text messages between Beck and his wife, as well as related material.
Per the lawsuit, Beck is described as “… a troubled young man who suffered from severe depression, bouts of suicidal ideation, and various other mental and phycological [SIC] conditions.” The deputies were not trained in dealing with someone in Beck’s condition and used “Rambo-esque tactics” the lawsuit asserts.
The deputy’s lack of training was a factor in Beck’s death, the suit asserts.
The suit, with its June 9 filing, falls one day inside the three year statute of limitations, the lawsuit filing states. The filing also includes reference “In the event this matter is removed to federal court….” A jury trial is requested. The suit is by Beck’s estate.
The lawsuit was filed by William “Zac” White, an attorney based in Heber Springs.
