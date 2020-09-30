Per the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement, effective Monday, Sept. 28, Van Buren County shows a statistical lowering of COVID-19 cases compared to one week ago. Currently the infection rate per 10,000 people is less than one per 10,000 at .60. In the North Central Arkansas survey district, the current rate is 2.00 per 10,000.
A week prior Van Buren County was still below one at .97 and North Central was 1.73, both per 10,000, showing a regional rise but a lowering in the county as is also the case in this week’s totals.
Searcy County, to the north, is still lower at .51 per 10,000, while Faulkner County, to the south, shows 2.44 per 10,000.
Faulkner County is in the statistical Central survey district, with its average of 1.85 per 10,000. The Southeast survey district is the highest rate in the state at 5.46. It includes Jefferson and Lincoln counties, which are 9.61 and 16.35 per 10,000, respectively.
Using just Clinton as a survey area also shows a lowering, with currently 0-9 infections per 10,000, compared to last week’s 20-29, or the still higher Aug. 31 rate of 50 or more per, the latter being the highest measurement category.
Shirley remains consistent at 0-9 infections per 10,000, as does Fairfield Bay and Damascus, the latter after an Aug. 31 peak of 10-19 infections per 10,000.
The Clinton School District follows this same trend, of being down to 0-9 per at Monday’s measure. The Shirley School District shows 0-9 cases per 10,000, the lowest measurement scale.
Van Buren County, per the Department of Health’s Sunday, Sept. 27 update, has 10 active cases out of a cumulative total of 174, with 161 recoveries and three deaths due to COVID-19. Deaths increased by one in the past week.
Arkansas has 81,242 cases, up from 75, 723 cases a week ago. To date 72,602 recoveries are shown, up from 67,853 the week prior. On Sunday, an additional 475 cases were added to the total. Deaths to date in the state are listed at 1,308, up from 1,181 last week. Statistically, the 25-44 age group has the highest number of cases, making up 33.5 percent of infections. The 65+ age group is 12.35 of infections, a minor change from last week.
Updates may be found at healthy.arkansas.gov and ACHI.net/covid19
