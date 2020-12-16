A serious turn this week as Van Buren County shows a marked increase in coronavirus infections in the past week. Per the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement, effective Monday, Dec. 14, Van Buren County is within the national and regional trend of increasing case numbers, notably over the last seven days.
Last week, the county’s infection rate was 3.26 infections per 1,000 people. This week the number has jumped to 7.37 infections per 1,000. The previous week’s 3.26 was actually a downturn from the earlier 4.84 and 4.17 two and three weeks prior. This week’s numbers reverse that trend.
This also places the county’s per 1,000 score above Pulaski County’s 5.86 per 1,000 and neighboring Faulkner County’s 7.02 per 1,000 numbers.
In October Van Buren County showed. .79, that is less than one, infections per 1,000 people.
The region showed less large a jump. The North Central region, of which Van Buren County is a part, is at 6.78 infections per 1,000, still above last week’s 6.25 per 1,000. In light of the relatively small shift in regional numbers, Van Buren County’s case rate is outpacing the region.
The county now has 122 active cases, up from last weeks’ 54. Last week’s score was a lowering from the previous weeks 80 and the 69 of the week prior to that. County deaths due to COVID-19 are at six, and increase of two from the previous week.
Prior to today’s 122, the highest-ever in the county was Nov. 28 with 83 cases. That number continued to drop through Dec. 7 with 47 cases that day, and has increased each day since.
Arkansas has 187,057 cases, up from 170,294 last week. Currently, 161,337 recoveries are shown.
Dec. 4 remains the highest single-day for new cases in the state, with 2,827 cases reported. Dec. 3 is just behind it at 2,789 cases. Prior to this, the record case numbers had taken place in November, showing an overall state-wide uptick in cases.
Updates may be found at healthy.arkansas.gov, ACHI.net/covid19 and the independent arkansascovid.com web sites.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.