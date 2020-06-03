CLINTON — March 2020 tax revenues for Van Buren County, originally expected to be exceedingly low, have, while lower than 2019, exceeded estimates.
According to Van Buren County Treasurer Mistie Wilson, revenues assigned to the county general fund are down $4,200 for March, compared to 2019 revenues. March 2019 revenues were $105,88, while March 2020 is $101,600.
It was announced in the April 2020 Van Buren County Quorum Court meeting that revenues for March were expected to be down 50 to 80 percent, based upon forecasts by the Arkansas Association of Counties. At that meeting county department heads announced what they were doing to cut back costs based upon the projected shortfall, up to and including cutting back on employment.
Other counties in the region are reporting revenues well above predicted shortfalls as well, with Cleburne and Faulkner counties both reporting revenues exceeding March 2019 performance.
Why revenues have exceeded expectations has not been determined. Wilson offered that some above-average spending took place as families laid in stores during the pandemic. In other, casual, report, retailers report higher end consumer goods being sold, perhaps reflecting stimulus check liquidity.
The federal government passed the CARES Act to providing funding for pandemic-related needs. As part of the funding, checks for $1,200 were sent to qualified taxpayers, with total, national, payments exceeding $218 billion.
Wilson said while the March revenue was above expectations, it was not an indicator of revenue expectations for subsequent months.
